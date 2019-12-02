Alanis Morissette announces 2020 ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour
Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Liz Phair are teaming up for a summer tour.
Morissette will be marking the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill on the trek (and it will be 25 years since Garbage’s debut album too). The tour starts June 2nd right here in the Pacific Northwest (Sunlight Supply Amphitheater) and wraps up July 25th in Nashville. Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 13th.
Morrissette is performing Jagged Little Pill acoustically tonight (Monday) at the Apollo Theater in New York City ahead of the Jagged Little Pill musical having its official Broadway opening Thursday night. Morissette also announced that she’s got a new album called Such Pretty Forks in the Road out on May 1st.