Air pollution linked to lung damage
It turns out you don’t need to be a heavy smoker to develop lung damage. A recent study found that long-term exposure to slightly elevated levels of air pollution can be linked to lung damage. The study looked at what happens when you breath in various pollutants, including ground-level ozone, the main component of smog. Researchers found that people who were exposed for years to higher-than-average concentrations of ground-level ozone developed changes to their lungs similar to what’s seen in smokers. One contributor, car exhaust. Think about that next time you’re idling your car.
