Air pollution linked to lung damage

It turns out you don’t need to be a heavy smoker to develop lung damage. A recent study found that long-term exposure to slightly elevated levels of air pollution can be linked to lung damage. The study looked at what happens when you breath in various pollutants, including ground-level ozone, the main component of smog. Researchers found that people who were exposed for years to higher-than-average concentrations of ground-level ozone developed changes to their lungs similar to what’s seen in smokers. One contributor, car exhaust. Think about that next time you’re idling your car.

Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 30 features Amy Higgs / EcoSchool Network
Episode 29 - Alex Bertolucci, Green Business Advisor at Washington County Solid Waste and Recycling
CA lawsuit against Keurig for false claims of recyclability of their pods
Massive tree plantings in Ethiopia and India to fight climate change

