Against All Odds: Bride Overcomes Paralysis, Walks Down the Aisle with Determination and Love

1. A two-year-old girl went missing in South Carolina on Sunday after she woke up from a nap and wandered off. But she’s okay after a HUNTER found her three hours later almost a mile from her parents’ home.

2. Back in 2010, a construction worker in England got to retire at 47 after hitting the lottery for almost $3 million. So what’s he been up to? The first thing he bought was a pool table. Now 13 years later, he’s about to represent Team England in the European Pool Championships.

3. A woman named Brianna Seewald was left partially paralyzed from the neck down after a car crash in 2020. But after hours of physical therapy every day for three years, she just walked down the aisle at her wedding in Canada last month.

She still uses a wheelchair, but was able to walk with the help of leg braces and both parents at her side. She also stood with her husband for their first dance.

(Here’s a photo, and here’s her first dance. Last we checked, she hadn’t posted footage of herself walking down the aisle yet.)

