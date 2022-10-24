A High School Senior Just Became the First Girl In Her State to Score TWO Touchdowns In A Varsity Football Game!

1. A high school senior named Bella Rasmussen just became the first girl in California state history to score two touchdowns in a varsity football game. She’s a running back, and also plays defensive end.

2. A 24-year-old penguin named “Beach Donkey” recently got her own pair of custom shoes. They help with a condition called bumblefoot, which is age-related. In the wild, penguins only live 10 to 15 years.

She didn’t want to walk in them at first, so they gave her incentive by letting her wander around the aquarium and see the other exhibits. (Here’s a photo.)

3. An eight-year-old girl in Philadelphia named Savannah Brown has alopecia and lost all her hair. So her entire family shaved their heads in solidarity.

4. And in other hair news: Researchers in Japan may be one step closer to curing baldness. They managed to grow mature hair follicles in a petri dish using stem cells from mice, and just published a paper on it last Friday.