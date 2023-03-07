A Guy Here In Oregon Was Stranded In Mountain Snow But His Drone Saved His Life! (And More Good News)

1. A town in Massachusetts threw a surprise birthday for their oldest resident last week. Her name is Herlda Senhouse, and she turned 112 last Tuesday. (Kinda risky with someone that age, but yes . . . she survived the surprise.)

2. A woman in Washington state hit the Powerball last month and just came forward to collect. Turns out she works for Boeing, and only bought a ticket because the jackpot was $747 million.

That same week, Boeing had just delivered its last 747 jumbo jet ever, so she thought it might be a sign. The jackpot grew a little bit after that though, so she ended up winning just under $755 million.

3. A guy in Oregon got snowed in on a remote road and didn’t have cell service. But he had a DRONE, and how clever is this? He attached his phone to it . . . typed out a text to his friend . . . and flew it high enough until it got service. So then the text went through, and he got rescued.

4. A cemetery in Iowa used to have two geese named Bud and Blossom, a male and female that were mates. Sadly, Bud passed away last year, and Blossom hadn’t been the same since. The good news is the story has a happy ending.

The cemetery recently posted a personal ad looking for a male goose to keep her company. It said, “Lonely, widowed domestic goose seeks life partner for companionship and occasional shenanigans.”

And someone with a goose named Frankie came forward. He’d also lost his mate. So they brought him to the cemetery on Valentine’s Day last month. Now Blossom and Frankie are inseparable. (Here’s a photo.)

-Mitch-