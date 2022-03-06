A few local non-profits (and a local distillery) helping Ukraine

Here are a few ways you can help Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country:
Medical Teams International , based out of Tigard, will have team members in the region in a few days, and they’re sending medical supplies to assist and care for Ukrainians.
Portland-based Mercy Corps has crews on the ground in Eastern Europe providing humanitarian and monetary services, helping families connect to basic services and more.
Eastside Distillery is donating 10% of profits from all 1.75 liter bottles of Portland Potato Vodka sold from now through June 30th to organizations that support Ukrainian refugees.