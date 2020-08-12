      Weather Alert

A Brand Is Selling a $700 Digital Shirt . . . You Don’t Get the Actual Shirt, They Just Photoshop It Onto You

This is just bizarre to me!   A company called Tribute Brand just released a new $700 shirt called “Zezy.”  But here’s the twist:  It’s a VIRTUAL shirt.  If you pay the $700, you don’t get an actual shirt.  They’ll just Photoshop it onto you in a picture.  And from the examples we’ve seen, they’re not even that good at Photoshop.  They’re calling it “contactless fashion,” which is a real sign of the times.  They also sell more affordable virtual clothes for $30 to $99.  They even have a few virtual outfits on their website that are marked as “Sold Out.”   I’m so confused!

-Mitch-

