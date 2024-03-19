98-Year-Old WWII Veteran Redefines Heroism with Dedication to Meals on Wheels in Salem

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A dad in New Hampshire accidentally threw out his daughter’s favorite stuffed animal. But officials sifted through a ton of garbage at the dump and got it back to her. It went through a trash compactor, but survived.

2. A bunch of neighbors in Pennsylvania banded together to save a deer with a plastic jug stuck on its head. It would have starved, but a couple named Matt and Lisa Mertz managed to catch it. Matt held it down, and Lisa got the jug off.

3. A local news station in Salem, Oregon profiled a World War Two vet who’s 98 and still volunteers for Meals on Wheels. Someone told him he’s a “hero” for doing it. His response was, “If that’s what it takes to be a hero, we need more.”

