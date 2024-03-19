101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

98-Year-Old WWII Veteran Redefines Heroism with Dedication to Meals on Wheels in Salem

1.  A dad in New Hampshire accidentally threw out his daughter’s favorite stuffed animal.  But officials sifted through a ton of garbage at the dump and got it back to her.  It went through a trash compactor, but survived.

 

 

2.  A bunch of neighbors in Pennsylvania banded together to save a deer with a plastic jug stuck on its head.  It would have starved, but a couple named Matt and Lisa Mertz managed to catch it.  Matt held it down, and Lisa got the jug off.

 

 

3.  A local news station in Salem, Oregon profiled a World War Two vet who’s 98 and still volunteers for Meals on Wheels.  Someone told him he’s a “hero” for doing it.  His response was, “If that’s what it takes to be a hero, we need more.”

