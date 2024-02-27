Former College Professor Makes Largest Donation Ever To a US School of Medicine: ONE BILLION BUCKS!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A 93-year-old former professor just donated $1 BILLION to Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Her late husband worked with Warren Buffett and was an early investor in Berkshire Hathaway.

All the funds will go to cover tuition. It’s usually $59,000 a year, but all students who get in will get to go for free now. That includes current students. They’re even refunding any tuition paid for the current semester.

2. Someone in Boston rescued a 10-week-old chihuahua they saw wandering up an interstate on-ramp. Then a guy who heard about it immediately adopted the puppy as a birthday gift to himself.

3. A bus driver in North Carolina named Deona Washington was honored after saving 28 middle school kids from a bus that caught fire this month. She’s worked for the school district for 11 years, and she’s known some of the kids since they were really young.