10-Year-Old Slept In Tent In Backyard Every Single Night For Three Years To Raise Money For Charity! (And More Good News)

1. Cops in Florida were searching for a robbery suspect on Monday and found a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s instead. He’d been reported missing the day before.

They posted footage and audio from a police helicopter after they found him alone out in the woods next to a highway. It’s not clear if they caught the robbery suspect or not. (Here’s the video. They realize who it is around :53.)

2. Some Southwest flight attendants found out two passengers were getting married, and got them to do a practice ceremony mid-flight. They made the bride a wedding dress out of toilet paper and had her walk down the aisle.

3. A hospital in Virginia posted a photo after a 28-year-old woman named Victoria Matthews gave birth. It was special because Victoria was the first baby born at the hospital after its delivery unit opened in 1993. (Here’s the photo.)

4. We heard this was coming a few weeks ago: Back in 2020, a 10-year-old in England named Max Woosey started sleeping in a tent in his backyard to raise money for charity. Now he’s finally back in bed . . . after doing it every night for THREE YEARS.

He started on March 28th, 2020, and spent his last night in the tent this past Tuesday. He was inspired to do it after a neighbor died of cancer. The guy gave him the tent and told him to “have an adventure” with it. So he did.

He ended up earning a Guinness World Record and raised more than $860,000 for a local hospice care facility.

-Mitch-