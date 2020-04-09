Zoom Is the New Abnormal with The Strokes

      Breaking News
Like many of us over the past month, The Strokes got together using Zoom to catch up on their lives in self-isolation.

They posted the first episode of what they’re calling “Five guys talking about things they know nothing about” on YouTube. They admit that they had much different plans for promoting tomorrow’s release of their album The New Abnormal.

The band wrote, “Like many out there we are staying pretty much at home and keeping to ourselves. We wanted to see if we could connect with folks, and turned what was supposed to be a pirate radio thing for our album release (which we would make in-person) into a video chat instead… In light of everything that’s been happening, we hope this distracts you during your quarantine.”

