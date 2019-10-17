Your Face Could Be The Face Of An Army Robot!
The movie “iRobot” had a whole army of bots that looked identical, with the same generic face. And now that generic face could be YOU.
A tech company in the U.K. is looking for a, quote, “kind and friendly face” to use on its new line of robot ‘friends’ for old people. And they’re letting anyone apply by uploading a photo online. Then whoever they choose will get 130,000 BUCKS.
They’re being fairly secretive about it, and won’t even reveal the name of the company. So your face could end up on a line of helpful robots . . . or a line of murderous ones that will go on to enslave humanity. Either way, 130 GRAND! You can upload a photo and apply online at Geomiq.com.