Young the Giant announces new album, “Mirror Master”

Young the Giant will release a new album called Mirror Master on October 12.

The record, the follow-up to 2016’s Home of the Strange, includes the previously released single “Simplify,” as well as a new song called “Superposition.” Both tracks are available now for digital download.

Young the Giant will be touring the U.S. this fall in support of Mirror Master.

Here’s the Mirror Master track list:

“Superposition”

“Simplify”

“Call Me Back”

“Heat of the Summer”

“Oblivion”

“Darkest Shade of Blue”

“Brother’s Keeper”

“Glory”

“Tightrope”

“Panoramic Girl”

“You + I”

“Mirror Master”

