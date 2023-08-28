101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Young Seattle Hero Raises Over $17,000 with Lemonade Stand for Maui Fire Victims: Edison Juel’s Compassion Ignites a Wave of Generosity

1.  A five-year-old kid in Seattle opened a lemonade stand to raise money for fire victims in Maui . . . and ended up raising over $17,000.

His name is Edison Juel.  He and his parents went on a vacation to Hawaii this year.  So when he heard about the fire, he wanted to help.  All the money is going to the Maui Strong Fund.

 

2.  A nine-year-old girl from Texas accidentally left her favorite doll on a plane in Tokyo.  But an American Airlines pilot named James Danen went out of his way to bring it back.  He lives a few miles from her, and flies to Tokyo a lot.  So he picked her doll up this month, and flew it 5,880 miles back home.

