Young Seattle Hero Raises Over $17,000 with Lemonade Stand for Maui Fire Victims: Edison Juel’s Compassion Ignites a Wave of Generosity

1. A five-year-old kid in Seattle opened a lemonade stand to raise money for fire victims in Maui . . . and ended up raising over $17,000.

His name is Edison Juel. He and his parents went on a vacation to Hawaii this year. So when he heard about the fire, he wanted to help. All the money is going to the Maui Strong Fund.

2. A nine-year-old girl from Texas accidentally left her favorite doll on a plane in Tokyo. But an American Airlines pilot named James Danen went out of his way to bring it back. He lives a few miles from her, and flies to Tokyo a lot. So he picked her doll up this month, and flew it 5,880 miles back home.

