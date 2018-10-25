You Won’t Believe What People Are Hiding At Disney Parks

Who knew? Apparently, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are popular places for families to spread the ashes of their loved ones. It happens so often that they have a code word for it at the park, HEPA cleanup, referring to a vacuum cleaner. People sneak the ashes in pill bottles and/or plastic bags. Favorite spots to spread ashes? The Haunted Mansion, flower beds, landscaping around the park or on rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Dumbo ride and It’s A Small World. Of course, the spreading of ashes is strictly prohibited and unlawful…so don’t do it. But if you could choose choose any place in the world, where would you want your ashes scattered?