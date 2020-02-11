You have until March 19th to comment on proposed roll back of protections for migratory birds
The Trump administration recently proposed rolling back protections for migratory birds. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, passed in 1918, among other protections, issued oversight and accountability for companies whose operations may harm or endanger protected bird species. Under the Trump administration’s proposed rule, the rules protecting migratory birds now “only extends to conduct intentionally injuring birds”. Companies that injure or kill formerly protected birds unintentionally would now not be liable for any penalty. That includes activities as energy production and generation, from waste pits to towers to oil spills and wind turbines. The public has until March 19th to comment on it.
Comment here: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=FWS-HQ-MB-2018-0090-0002
More on the story here