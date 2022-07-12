You don’t need a different cleaner for each room, just these ingredients

There’s this idea that you need multiple cleaning products throughout your home, but it doesn’t have to be that complicated…or expensive. All you really need are a few ingredients, most of them pretty inexpensive and better for the environment than harsh chemicals. A combination of white vinegar, baking soda, castile soap, hydrogen peroxide and essential oils (optional), are all you need to clean most surfaces in your home. Bleach isn’t necessary to disinfect your home and using bleach can make the air toxic and unsafe to breathe. It also causes skin rashes, headaches, nausea and vomiting. During the first nine months of 2020, Poison Control Centers saw a 33% increase of reported bleach exposure cases. The EPA includes hydrogen peroxide as a safer alternative to bleach. I’ve included a page from the EPA on safer cleaning/sanitizing and disinfecting for an in-depth look.
Oregon Environmental Council EcoFriendly home
Safer cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting during the COVID pandemic