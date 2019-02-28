You Can Now Wear A Realistic Replica Of Your Pet’s Head

If you have always wanted to have a full human-sized version of your sweet pet’s head that YOU can wear, I’ve got some good news! A company in Japan will painstakingly create the headgear, complete with fur matching the exact pattern. Quality craftsmanship like this doesn’t come cheap though. According to their site, the service costs around ¥300,000, or about $2,700 USD. Interested? CLICK HERE to upload a pic of your furry friend and get the ball rolling! Please send us some pictures when you receive your new pet head! -Mitch-