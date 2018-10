Late nights are about to get a lot more exciting.

IHOP just debuted its first location with a full bar.

Now you can get a Mai Tai with your pancakes! IHOP also recently created a Pumpkin Pancake Stout.

If you want to check it out you’ll have to travel to Phoenix, Arizona to the Camelback Colonnade shopping center.

Some other IHOP locations have bars but this is the only one located outside of an airport terminal.