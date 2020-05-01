You Are the Champions: Queen + Adam Lambart Tribute to First Responders
Queen + Adam Lambert have taken their at-home cell phone video performance of “We Are the Champions” and combined it with footage of first responders as a way to pay tribute to them.
The response to the track was so great that it there was demand to make it available to download, and that’s what they did. Now titled “You Are the Champions“ and with the addition of the band’s touring bass player Neil Fairclough, it’s available on all streaming and download services.
In a statement Brian May says, “It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!”
And Roger Taylor adds, “As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”
Proceeds raised from the track will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The Fund provides tools and resources to health workers on the frontlines globally, including PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), testing kits, trainings, and more. Additionally, the fund supports the rapid development of a vaccine and therapeutics.