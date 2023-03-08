101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Yes, you can plant some vegetable seeds now!

Share
Yes, you can plant some vegetable seeds now!
credit: Getty Images

It seems like winter is going to last forever, have we even hit the last frost of the season? At this point, it’s anyone’s guess. But it doesn’t matter, there are some seeds you can put in the ground now. And since I like to push the envelope, I’ve already planted lettuce, spinach and snap peas. But there’s no reason to stop there. Kale seeds can be planted as soon as the soil can be worked. Radishes are also an easy seed to plant, especially if you’re impatient. You can harvest them in about a month.

Vegetables to sow before the last frost

#Trending

1

Homegrown Discovery with Dakota Theim
2

Clean doesn't have a scent
3

YOU GOTTA HEAR local music from Kendall Lujan
4

Epic Snowstorm Leaves Portland In A Mess! Here's A Live Map To Show Where The Snowplows Are Right Now
5

John Gourley from Portugal. The Man Drops By The Studio To Play New Single!

Recently Played

As It WasHarry Styles
9:07am
New SlangShins
9:03am
Take On MeA-ha
8:54am
The Walk HomeYoung The Giant
8:51am
Running Up That HillKate Bush
8:46am
View Full Playlist