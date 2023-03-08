Yes, you can plant some vegetable seeds now!

It seems like winter is going to last forever, have we even hit the last frost of the season? At this point, it’s anyone’s guess. But it doesn’t matter, there are some seeds you can put in the ground now. And since I like to push the envelope, I’ve already planted lettuce, spinach and snap peas. But there’s no reason to stop there. Kale seeds can be planted as soon as the soil can be worked. Radishes are also an easy seed to plant, especially if you’re impatient. You can harvest them in about a month.

Vegetables to sow before the last frost