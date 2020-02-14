Yes, individual choices are impactful for the environment
I often have conversations with people about how impactful individual choices can be when we’re faced with the reality that larger entities like industries, manufacturers and our federal government isn’t moving fast enough. Well, guess what, personal energy choices do matter. The Center for Behavior and the Environment concluded that if 10% of Americans adopted seven basic changes, we could cut domestic emissions by 8% in 6 years. What are those seven changes? They include big items like purchasing an electric vehicle and green energy, but also habits that can save you money like eating a plant-rich diet and reducing food waste.
7 high impact changes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions