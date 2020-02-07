X Ambassadors to Release New EP Next Month
X Ambassadors are releasing a new EP on March 6th.
Belong is the group’s first new music since last year’s album Orion. The first single from the EP is called “Everything Sounds Like A Love Song” and it’s out now at all digital retailers and streaming services. X Ambassadors singer Sam Harris says, “With this song, we pay homage to some of our favorite artists — Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Joe Cocker, The Band, The Staples Singers — all of whom inspired the sound [and] direction for Belong.”