X Ambassadors detail new album, “Orion”; listen to single “Hey Child” now

X Ambassadors have announced the details of their next album. The follow-up to 2015’s VHS is called Orion, and it’ll arrive on June 14.

Orion features the previously released single “Boom,” as well as a new track called “Hey Child,” which is available now for digital download.

To celebrate Orion‘s arrival, X Ambassadors will play a batch of album release shows kicking off June 18 in Boston. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time, but if you pre-order Orion through the band’s website, you’ll have access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, April 24.

Visit XAmbassadors.com for all ticket info.

Meanwhile, another new X Ambassadors song, called “Baptize Me,” will be released on April 26 as part of the Game of Thrones-inspired album For the Throne. In fact, XA frontman Sam Harris co-wrote and produced eight songs on For the Throne, which also features tracks by The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, The National and Muse‘s Matt Bellamy.

Here are X Ambassadors’ album release tour dates:

6/18 — Boston, MA, Royale

6/20 — New York, NY, Webster Hall

6/26 — Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

6/30 — St. Louis, MO, Pageant

7/2 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues

