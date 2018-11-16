Would You Wear A Skillet Queso Bomber Jacket?

Chili’s is opening a clothing Pop Up Shop

So, if a skillet queso bomber jacket is on your Christmas list then you will have one day only to make your dreams come true.

Chili’s Bar & Grill is going to be celebrating Cyber Monday by selling some personalized clothing with a unique story behind every piece.

“I Feel God In This Chili’s Tonight” is a throwback to an episode of “The Office.”

You can score a Skillet Queso Bomber Jacket for $75 or pick up a set of Chili’s cufflinks or a swimsuit.

You can grab items beginning at 12:01 a.m. on November 26 at www.welcometochilis.com.