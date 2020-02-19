Would you wear a bacon patch to stop your meat cravings?
Are you looking to become vegetarian or at least reduce your meat intake but can’t live without bacon? There’s a patch for that. The bacon patch is a joint project between Strong Roots, a plant-based food company and Charles Spence, an Oxford professor who’s a world-renowned expert in sensory perception. Spence insists that scent can combat food cravings because our sense of smell is strongly connected to our ability to taste. Therefore, he said, experiencing food related cues such as smelling bacon can lead us to imagine the act of eating that food.
Would you wear a bacon patch to stop your meat cravings?