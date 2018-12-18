Would You Try A Nine Layer Christmas Dinner In A Can?

Finally, a nine-course Christmas dinner for gamers who are much too busy to pull themselves away from their consoles:  introducing “Christmas Tinner.” The full-on holiday meal comes in a can and was developed by Chris Godfrey. The nine-layer, three-course “festival feast” consists of a layer of scrambled eggs and bacon, a layer of two mince meat pies, turkey, potatoes, gravy, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, broccoli,  stuffing, roast carrots, parsnips, and Christmas pudding.  (That looks like 13 layers to me)  Would you try it? Here’s a picture of the can and full details from PopSugar. 

Enjoy!  -Mitch-

