Would You Travel The World With Strangers For $100,000?

A very rich family from the United Kingdom is looking for their own personal travel photographer.

The person selected will join the family on a year-long voyage that includes stops in Monaco, the Maldives, New Orleans, and Rio de Janeiro. Transportation, accommodations, and food will be covered and the salary is $100,000.

The job listing says the photographer needs at least 5 years of experience and need to be skilled at “shooting the lifestyle shots we’re looking for.” The family will also be “running extensive background checks on all the shortlisted applicants.”

The winning applicant is expected to work up to 10 hours a day. They will receive sick pay as well as vacation days.

