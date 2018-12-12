Would You Like To Stay In The House From “A Christmas Story?”

“You’ll shoot your eye out, You’ll shoot your eye out,” that is a classic line from one of the most beloved Christmas movies.

‘A Christmas Story’ is a yearly tradition and now you can start your own tradition and book an overnight stay at Ralphie’s old home.

The house located in Cleveland is open year-round for tours and now hardcore movie fans can book accommodations there too.

‘A Christmas Story’ museum is located across the street from the home and features movie memorabilia as well as behind-the-scenes photos from the movie.