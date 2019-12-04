Would You Buy Your Child The Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000?
The Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 is a Nerf gun-like gadget that shoots farts instead of darts — is topping off kids’ wish lists this year.
According to the description, the flatulent firearm, developed by WowWee, can spread stench up to 10 feet across a room and is “best used in well-ventilated areas or outdoors.”
It’s intended for kids ages 5 and up, comes with a cartridge capable of “100-plus” blasts and is “silent but deadly,” allowing users to sneak up on their victims. (If it’s the cheese-cutting noise you seek, WowWee also manufactures Buttheads figurines — popular little dolls whose faces are butts, which make farting noises sans smell.)
The smell is organic, plant-based, doesn’t get caught in fabric and dissipates in minutes according to WowWee.
On Monday, the $20 Nerf guns sold out on Walmart.com. But it is also on Amazon and Target.com.