Today is World Kindness Day.

And it’s really what the world needs right now.

Here are some of my favorite lyrics about kindness, including this one from Frank Turner:

“So before you go out searching

Don’t decide what you will find

Be more kind, my friends, try to be more kind”

Or the simple question posed by Bono in U2’s 13:

“Are you tough enough to be kind?”

But maybe this Sesame Street video puts it best: