Three small cities are poised to make a big environmental decision. Wood Village, Fairview and Troutdale are inching closer to a ban on plastic grocery bags. Fairview’s mayor called for the ban and organized a meeting to discuss the three-city ban. No decision was made at that point, but they all agreed to move forward. Fairview’s mayor is hoping to pass a plastic bag ban by Thanksgiving, a ban that would just apply to plastic grocery bags. He pointed to all of the plastic waste that ends up in our rivers, streams and oceans as the motivation behind the ban. The City of Portland enacted a ban on plastic bags in 2011, worldwide, about 100 cities have banned single use plastics, including plastic bags. Metro is exploring the idea of banning plastic grocery bags in the Portland Metro area.

Wood Village, Fairview and Troutdale consider plastic bag ban