Woman Uses Trick She Learned On Tik Tok When She Lost Track of Her Toddler In A Museum (And More Good News)

1. A woman in Virginia just adopted a 40-pound cat. His name is Patches. A shelter posted a photo on Facebook and asked if someone wanted to adopt “the largest cat anyone has ever seen.” Turned out someone did.

They’re putting him on a special diet and exercise plan so he can slim down. They say he’s very sweet. His previous human just obviously overfed him. (Here’s a shot of him with his new human.)

2. A 64-year-old guy in the U.K. was sleeping when his dog chomped down on his big toe so hard, it hit bone. But it turns out he’s lucky his dog is a psycho. He never felt it, because his whole foot was numb from diabetes. So in the end, his dog probably saved his leg and maybe his life.

3. Turn up that radio! A new study found listening to music can help prevent dementia as you get older. Learning to play an instrument can help too.

4. Here’s a trick for anyone with young kids: A mom in Ohio is going viral after she used a trick she learned on TikTok when she lost track of her three-year-old daughter at a museum.

Instead of yelling her name, she yelled out a description of what her daughter was wearing. She said she was looking for a little girl in a “pink Minnie Mouse shirt.” And within seconds, another parent pointed her out. (Here’s the video.)