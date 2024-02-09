Woman Delivering Newspapers Saves Customer’s Life: Police Giver Her A “Lifesaver” Award

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Another newspaper delivery hero is in the news: Last month, a paper guy in Florida saved a 75-year-old woman from a house fire. Now there’s a story about a lady in Indiana who saved a 94-year-old man’s life.

Her name is Heidi Lipscomb. She’s the manager of a newspaper distribution company but was filling in for a driver last month. It was two degrees out when she pulled into the guy’s driveway at 2:00 A.M., and saw him lying in his garage with the door open.

She called for help and saved his life . . . then finished delivering the rest of her papers. Her local police department gave her a “lifesaver award” for it this week.

2. A woman in Arkansas says a church sermon about good “things on the way” inspired her to buy a Powerball ticket . . . that hit for $100,000.

3. Here’s a reason to stay in touch with that extended family: A six-month-old girl in Missouri named Eden Hernandez needed an emergency liver transplant. So they blasted it out on Facebook looking for someone with Type O blood.

The dad’s cousin lives a thousand miles away in New Jersey and immediately stepped up. She says it’s “the best thing” she’s ever done. She and baby Eden are both doing great.

