Woah, Congrats to Imagine Dragons!

CONGRATS!

Imagine Dragons received six nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, making the band the leading nominee in the rock categories.

Dan Reynolds and company are up for Top Duo/Group, Top Songs Sales Artist and Top Rock Artist. Meanwhile Origins will be compete for Top Rock Album, and both “Natural” and “Whatever It Takes” are nominated for Top Rock Song.

Joining ID in the Top Rock Artist category are Panic! at the Disco, Twenty One Pilots, Queen and lovelytheband.

The other Top Rock Album nominees are Panic’s Pray for the Wicked, TOP’s Trench, Mumford & Sons‘ Delta and Dave Matthews Band‘s Come Tomorrow, while the list of Top Rock Songs nominees also includes Panic’s “High Hopes,” lovelytheband’s “broken” and Foster the People’s “Sit Next to Me.”

In addition, Panic! at the Disco is nominated for Top Duo/Group, while Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack is up for Top Soundtrack.

The nominees for Top Rock Tour are The Rolling Stones, U2 and Elton John.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards air Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Here are a selection of the nominees:

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Soundtrack:

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top Rock Album:

Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons — Origins

Mumford & Sons — Delta

Panic! at the Disco — Pray for the Wicked

Twenty One Pilots — Trench

Top Rock Song:

Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons — “Natural”

Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”

lovelytheband — “broken”

Panic! at the Disco — “High Hopes”

SOURCE: ABC Air Power