Woah, Congrats to Imagine Dragons!

Imagine Dragons received six nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, making the band the leading nominee in the rock categories.
Dan Reynolds and company are up for Top Duo/Group, Top Songs Sales Artist and Top Rock Artist. Meanwhile Origins will be compete for Top Rock Album, and both “Natural” and “Whatever It Takes” are nominated for Top Rock Song.
Joining ID in the Top Rock Artist category are Panic! at the Disco, Twenty One Pilots, Queen and lovelytheband.
The other Top Rock Album nominees are Panic’s Pray for the Wicked, TOP’s Trench, Mumford & Sons‘ Delta and Dave Matthews Band‘s Come Tomorrow, while the list of Top Rock Songs nominees also includes Panic’s “High Hopes,” lovelytheband’s “broken” and Foster the People’s “Sit Next to Me.”
In addition, Panic! at the Disco is nominated for Top Duo/Group, while Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack is up for Top Soundtrack.
The nominees for Top Rock Tour are The Rolling Stones, U2 and Elton John.
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards air Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Here are a selection of the nominees:
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Soundtrack:
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Top Rock Album:
Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons — Origins
Mumford & Sons — Delta
Panic! at the Disco — Pray for the Wicked
Twenty One Pilots — Trench
Top Rock Song:
Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons — “Natural”
Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”
lovelytheband — “broken”
Panic! at the Disco — “High Hopes”
