Wind power will soon surpass coal power in Texas

In the not so distant future wind power will surpass coal power in Texas. The trend is a reflection of shifting dynamics in the U.S. power sector. Utilities are moving away from coal because it’s a key driver of climate change and costs for wind power continue to slide. Wind will make up 10% of the country’s energy mix this year while coal slides to 23%, down from 44% a decade ago. Texas gets more power from wind than any other state and coal plants are closing because they can’t compete with the lower costs of natural gas and wind farms.

