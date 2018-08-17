Win a Flyaway to Africa

It’s Africa for Africa.

When you hear 101.9 KINK play Weezer’s “Africa” – in it’s entirety – you could win a flyaway vacation for two to Africa. Just be caller 101 at 503-733-KINK (5465).

It really is that simple.

Put another way… just be caller 101 when you hear “Africa” from Weezer – played all the way through on 101.9 KINK.

Then pack your bags.

Grand Prize provided by Roadrunner Records.

* Winner is responsible for providing valid passport, ground transportation, and all applicable taxes. Get officials rules here.