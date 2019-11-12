Willamette Falls Paper Company reopens in West Linn
Last week came the announcement that a 130 year old paper mill in West Linn was back open. The Willamette Falls Paper Company closed in 2017, the shutdown meant 250 workers lost their jobs. Since then, investments have been made to allow Willamette Falls Paper Company to restart and making new classes of paper from pulp and agriculture waste instead of wood. The company has already hired 120 employees, over 90% of them had worked at the mill prior to its closure. The mill plans to begin commercial production of coated and uncoated paper by mid-month.
