Why you shouldn’t refill your single-use water bottle
If you buy and drink from bottled water regularly, it’s really time to get yourself a reusable water bottle. We already know that bottled water contains more microplastics than tap water, but a study from the Harvard School of Public Health found that peole who drank for a week from bottled water had a two-thirds increase of BPA in their urine. BPA is a known hormone disrupter. And reusing the disposable bottle is not good for you either. As it’s reused, it collects dents and creases, and those nicks could increase the chances of chemicals leaching into the water. And don’t get me started on the environmental harm that comes from the bottled water industry.
