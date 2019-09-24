Why you should stop using fabric softeners
If you’re buying fabric softeners, you’re wasting your money. Fabric softeners coat fabrics, building up over time and impeding absorption, which is why you should never use them on any athletic wear. They also contain fragrances and phthalates, known endocrine disruptors. Preservatives and colors that are used in fabric softeners are linked to skin irritations and cancer. The thing is, modern detergents are made to clean and soften your clothes when you wash them in cold water, you don’t even need fabric softeners. If you want more softness, switch to wool or felt balls, they’re much cheaper or add white vinegar to the rinse cycle.
