      Weather Alert

Why you should stop using fabric softeners

If you’re buying fabric softeners, you’re wasting your money. Fabric softeners coat fabrics, building up over time and impeding absorption, which is why you should never use them on any athletic wear. They also contain fragrances and phthalates, known endocrine disruptors. Preservatives and colors that are used in fabric softeners are linked to skin irritations and cancer. The thing is, modern detergents are made to clean and soften your clothes when you wash them in cold water, you don’t even need fabric softeners. If you want more softness, switch to wool or felt balls, they’re much cheaper or add white vinegar to the rinse cycle.

Stop using fabric softeners

#Trending
Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 30 features Amy Higgs / EcoSchool Network
Episode 29 - Alex Bertolucci, Green Business Advisor at Washington County Solid Waste and Recycling
Episode 32 features Betty Shelley / Reduce Your Waste Project
Episode 28 - Terra Heilman / Repair Clark County Program Coordinator