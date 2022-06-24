Why Peggy won’t be quitting her day job and joining Cirque du Soleil

When I was a kid, I really wanted to be a gymnast. I would do cartwheels and handstands around the yard, but for the life of me couldn’t do the splits. I tried every which way but never even came close. As I resigned myself to the reality of never being an Olympic gymnast, I never gave up the dream of being more nimble, graceful and bendy. Fast forward to this past week with the invitation to join two artists from Cirque du Soleil’s production of “Alegria” for a stretching and hula hoop workshop.
First, a short exhibit each by Oyun-Erdene Senge & Yan “Joann” Zhuang, the Alegria artists. If you’ve been to an Cirque du Soleil production, it’s easy to marvel at their strength and talent, but when you see them up close, their talent is even more impressive. Their movement is so graceful, strong and seemingly without effort.
They led us through stretching and a hula hoop tutorial, and then it was our turn. I’ll let the videos tell the story of why I won’t be joining Cirque du Soleil any time soon.