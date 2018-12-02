Why is lettuce making us sick?

A few months ago over 200 people were sick, five people died and 27 suffered kidney failure after eating romaine lettuce grown in Arizona. The same strain of E. coli that sickened people from the lettuce grown in Arizona was detected in a Yuma canal used to irrigate some crops. Last week dozens of people got sick from eating romaine and 13 people were hospitalized. There’s a gaping hole in American food safety, growers aren’t required to test their irrigation water for pathogens like E. coli. As a result, contaminated water can end up on fruits and vegetables. In 2011, Congress ordered a fix and under rules drafted by the Obama Administration, produce growers would have begun testing their water. But earlier this year, President Trump responded to pressure from the farm industry and shelved water-testing rules for at least four years. Despite these and other outbreaks, the FDA has shown no signs of reconsidering their plans.

