Why did Imagine Dragons release a 15-minute, silent video?

Imagine Dragons is up to something, and it involves a 15-minute silent video.

The clip, titled “1:,” features the silhouettes of two people standing beneath some cliffs, under a starry sky. While there’s no audio in the video, which officially clocks in at 15 minutes and 19 seconds, the image changes slightly throughout — for example, the stars change patterns and comets fly through the sky.

As for what the video is teasing — if anything — people are guessing a live album or a deluxe version of Evolve could be in the works. Fans looking for clues point to the “1:” title and reason that the video’s 15:19 length could refer to a possible release date of January 15, 2019. That’s a Tuesday, however, and albums are released on Fridays.

Whatever’s going on, be sure to stay tuned to ID’s social media. As for what we do know for sure, the band is currently on tour in Europe, and they’ll return to the U.S. in September for a few festival appearances.

