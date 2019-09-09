Why compostable products aren’t the answer
Go to any store and you see compostable products, utensils, dishware and cups. Since these items are plant-based, it’s easy to see why people might want to buy them instead of plastic. And compostable items will break down, eventually but they don’t belong in your compost and yard debris bin, they go in your garbage. Compostable products don’t break down quickly enough at commercial compost facilities plus, since these compost facilities are creating rich, organic compost, these compostable products don’t add any value. The choice is not plastic or compostable. The choice is reusable over disposable.
