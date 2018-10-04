Why Brits are mailing their empty potato chip bags

Potato chips bag isolated on white background. Inside of leftovers snack packaging.

Activists in the UK have targeted another single-use item, potato chip bags. It was amplified in April when a boy found a bag of Walkers crisps dating back to the 1980s on a beach during a litter pick-up event. Walkers is a 70-year-old snack food company and they’ve come under scrutiny for their contribution to the landfill and plastic waste they produce. They have pledged to transition to 100% recycled, compostable or biodegradable packaging by 2025 but that isn’t soon enough for activists, so they’re urging the company to do more sooner. In addition to a petition that’s garnered over 330,000 signatures, Britons are applying more pressure by mailing their empty bags to the company’s headquarters. The social media-driven campaign is called #PacketInWalkers and it is producing quite a bit of buzz. The company said it’ll use the plastic waste received towards research to improve their packaging.

