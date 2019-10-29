Where have all of the fireflies gone?
I remember seeing fireflies quite a bit when I was a kid, they’re mesmerizing insects that inspire awe. If you’ve noticed fewer fireflies, you’re not alone, five years ago, scientists warned that the world’s 2,000 species of fireflies are dwindling. The problem, of course, is human behavior. Pesticides, artificial lighting and destruction of firefly habitat are the main culprits. Yes, there are things you can do to protect fireflies immediately. First and foremost, stop using chemicals. Leave worms, snails and slugs for firefly larvae to feed on. Turn off lights and provide ground cover like grasses and shrubs for them to hide out in.
