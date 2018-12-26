If you’re like my husband, you’re already plotting when you can take the Christmas tree down. If you’ve got a live tree, there are a number of options. You can go through a local nonprofit to have it picked up or drop it off, some recycling facilities will take them and you can also leave it with your yard debris pick-up. If you leave it at your curb, keep in mind that rules and fees differ depending on where you live. Regardless of how you decide to recycle it, you’ll still need to remove all of the lights, tinsel and ornaments first. Christmas wreaths can often be recycled with trees, but it’s good to double check first. Call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline for all of the options where you live.

Where do you recycle your Christmas tree?

Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000