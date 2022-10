Ben Comal from Vancouver chose these cool songs!

Dandy Warhols “Every Day Should Be a Holiday”

Kaleo “Way Down We Go”

Talking Heads “And She Was”

Silversun Pickups “Lazy Eye”

Lorde “Team”

Do you have an idea for 5 songs? ¬†Great! ¬†Email those to Gustav with some alternates and don’t forget to say a few things about yourself and why you chose the music that you did!