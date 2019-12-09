What’s more eco-friendly, real or fake … trees
I was asked by a friend the other day which tree option was the better eco-friendly choice, real or fake. The better option is to choose a real tree, for a couple of reasons. Real trees have a lower carbon emission, can be composted instead of placed in a landfill, and in Oregon, there are farms specifically for Christmas trees and they’re replanted on a regular basis. Fake trees are plastic, made in China and contain phthalates that are linked to birth defects, breast cancer, hormone disruption and other issues. There’s another option, you can rent or buy a potted tree. In Portland and Eugene, The Original Potted Christmas Tree Company will deliver and pick up.
The Original Potted Christmas Tree Company
