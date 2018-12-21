What’s Coming to Netflix January 2019

January is a big month for Netflix Originals with 35 new shows and movies coming out in 30 days! There are also some big blockbusters coming to kick off 2019 including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the entire Indiana Jones Series and Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles 2. Here is the full list of everything coming in January.

Jan 1st



A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Jan 2nd



Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan 4th



And Breathe Normally– NETFLIX FILM

Call My Agent!: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Potro: Unstoppable– NETFLIX FILM

Lionheart– NETFLIX FILM



Jan 9th



GODZILLA The Planet Eater– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jan 10th



When Heroes Fly– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Jan 11th



Friends from College: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo– NETFLIX FILM

The Last Laugh– NETFLIX FILM



Jan 15th



Revenger– NETFLIX FILM



Jan 16th



American Gangster

Jan 17th



American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jan 18th



Carmen Sandiego– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Close– NETFLIX FILM

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GIRL– NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

IO– NETFLIX FILM:

Soni– NETFLIX FILM

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan 21st



Justice– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Jan 24th



Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan 25th



Animas– NETFLIX FILM

Black Earth Rising– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Polar– NETFLIX FILM

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Jan 27th



Z Nation: Season 5

Jan 29th



Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jan 30th



Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2